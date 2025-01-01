Menu
Account
Sign In
<pre class=pre-content print--12 style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow: auto; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; padding: 0px; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1.375rem; border-radius: 0px; line-height: 30px; word-break: normal; overflow-wrap: normal; white-space: pre-wrap; border: none;><span style=color: #000000;>ALL WHEEL DRIVE! 3.5L V6 - ONLY 36,000 KM! SLIDING CARGO DOOR, BACK-UP CAMERA & BLUETOOTH! No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and balance of factory warranty.</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><span style=color: #000000;>WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WELL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS!</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><span style=color: #000000;>Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Previous daily rental. Call for details!</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><span style=color: #000000;>OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!</span></pre>

2023 Ford Transit Cargo Van

36,546 KM

Details Description Features

$47,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Ford Transit Cargo Van

Low Roof AWD 130" WB Cargo

Watch This Vehicle
12503560

2023 Ford Transit Cargo Van

Low Roof AWD 130" WB Cargo

Location

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

  1. 1746707283
  2. 1746707287
  3. 1746707284
  4. 1746707285
  5. 1746707285
  6. 1746707283
  7. 1746707282
  8. 1746707285
  9. 1746707284
  10. 1746707285
  11. 1746707285
  12. 1746707287
  13. 1746707287
  14. 1746707280
  15. 1746707284
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$47,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
36,546KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 233666
  • Mileage 36,546 KM

Vehicle Description

ALL WHEEL DRIVE! 3.5L V6 - ONLY 36,000 KM! SLIDING CARGO DOOR, BACK-UP CAMERA & BLUETOOTH! No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and balance of factory warranty.

WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WE'LL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Previous daily rental. Call for details!

OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Running Boards
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Quality Car Sales

Used 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 Pro Crew Cab 4x4 for sale in Kitchener, ON
2023 GMC Sierra 1500 Pro Crew Cab 4x4 19,819 KM $49,950 + tax & lic
Used 2020 RAM 1500 Classic Regular Cab 8' Long Box 4x4 for sale in Kitchener, ON
2020 RAM 1500 Classic Regular Cab 8' Long Box 4x4 22,355 KM $29,950 + tax & lic
Used 2020 RAM 1500 Classic Regular Cab 8' Long Box 4x4 for sale in Kitchener, ON
2020 RAM 1500 Classic Regular Cab 8' Long Box 4x4 51,766 KM $28,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Quality Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Quality Car Sales

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-877-895-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-895-0886

Alternate Numbers
519-895-0886
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$47,950

+ taxes & licensing

Quality Car Sales

1-877-895-0886

2023 Ford Transit Cargo Van