***WE HAVE 6 IN STOCK!*** ONLY 53,000 KM! NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA & BLUETOOTH! READY FOR WORK!

No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and balance of factory warranty!

2023 Ford Transit Cargo Van

53,517 KM

$45,950

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Ford Transit Cargo Van

Medium Roof 148" WB Cargo

13106984

2023 Ford Transit Cargo Van

Medium Roof 148" WB Cargo

Location

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$45,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
53,517KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 53,517 KM

Vehicle Description

***WE HAVE 6 IN STOCK!*** ONLY 53,000 KM! NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA & BLUETOOTH! READY FOR WORK!

No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and balance of factory warranty!

WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WE'LL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome.

OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Quality Car Sales

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
$45,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Quality Car Sales

1-877-895-0886

2023 Ford Transit Cargo Van