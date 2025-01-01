$42,950+ tax & licensing
2023 GMC Savana 2500
Cargo
2023 GMC Savana 2500
Cargo
Location
Quality Car Sales
241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
1-877-895-0886
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$42,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
24,530KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 24,530 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY 24,000 KM! LIKE BRAND NEW! BACK-UP CAMERA! No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and balance of factory warranty!
WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WE'LL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!
Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Previous daily rental. Call for details!
OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Warranty
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Exterior
Running Boards
Automatic Headlights
Quality Car Sales
241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
