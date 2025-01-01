Menu
NAVIGATION, LEATHER, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, HEATED & COOLED SEATS, HEATED REAR SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, POWER TAILGATE, BOSE STEREO, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO! 

Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Change Alert, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Side Blind-Zone Alert, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, Rear Park Assist, and MORE!

No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and balance of factory warranty!

WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WELL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details! 

OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!

2023 GMC Terrain

41,170 KM

$38,950

+ taxes & licensing
2023 GMC Terrain

DENALI *LEATHER-SUNROOF-NAVIGATION*

2023 GMC Terrain

DENALI *LEATHER-SUNROOF-NAVIGATION*

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
41,170KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 41,170 KM

Vehicle Description

NAVIGATION, LEATHER, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, HEATED & COOLED SEATS, HEATED REAR SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, POWER TAILGATE, BOSE STEREO, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO!

Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Change Alert, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Side Blind-Zone Alert, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, Rear Park Assist, and MORE!No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and balance of factory warranty!

WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WE'LL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details!

OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Memory Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Dual Climate Controls
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Proximity Key

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Bose Stereo
Pre-Collision System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Quality Car Sales

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
1-877-895-0886

519-895-0886
$38,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Quality Car Sales

1-877-895-0886

2023 GMC Terrain