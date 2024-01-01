$35,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Honda Civic
Sedan Touring
2023 Honda Civic
Sedan Touring
Location
Kitchener Nissan
1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
1-888-693-5583
$35,999
+ taxes & licensing
2,644KM
Used
VIN 2HGFE1F93PH002615
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 2,644 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Wireless Charging, Premium Audio, Navigation, Sunroof!
Compare at $37439 - Kitchener Nissan Price is just $35999!
Compare at $37439 - Kitchener Nissan Price is just $35999!
With a fun-to-drive nature and focus on practicality, this 2023 Honda Civic shines in its segment. This 2023 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in Kitchener.
This 2023 Honda Civic Sedan is an elegant, sporty and sophisticated vehicle worthy of your attention, with an upscale appearance, new features, and a refined cabin design. Updated tech features, premium interior build materials, unrivaled cargo space and practicality help this amazing vehicle shine in this competitive segment. No matter the task at hand, this Honda Civic Sedan is up for anything.This low mileage sedan has just 2,644 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 180HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Civic Sedan's trim level is Touring. This Touring trim adds leather trimmed seats, Bose premium audio, rear cross traffic monitoring, low speed braking control, fog lamps, rain sensing wipers, a larger driver display, assisted opening deck lid, wireless charging, connectivity, navigation, wi-fi, a sunroof, heated leather steering wheel, and more USB ports. Also standard include collision mitigation, lane keep assist, road departure mitigation, traffic sign recognition, adaptive cruise with low speed follow, blind spot monitoring, and traffic jam assist. Other amazing tech features come in the infotainment system, like Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, touchscreen, Bluetooth, and Siri Eyes Free. Other great features include heated seats, driver information center, proximity keys, remote start, and LED lighting with automatic high beams. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Wireless Charging, Premium Audio, Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.kitchenernissan.com/finance-application/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $242.99 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C.
ON QUALIFIED VEHICLES$0 DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE O.A.C. ALL TYPES OF CREDIT ARE WELCOME! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, LOW CREDIT, NEW TO THE COUNTRY, OR EVEN NO CREDIT OUR IN-HOUSE FINANCE MANAGERS WILL WORK WITH YOU TO MAKE A CUSTOM PAYMENT PLAN TO BEST SUIT YOUR INDIVIDUAL SITUATION! ** Disclosure: Maximum term up to 96-months finance available on approved credit and qualifying vehicles. Some conditions may apply. For more information, please contact the dealership for more details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kitchener. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
WIRELESS CHARGING
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Proximity Key
Safety
Forward Collision Mitigation
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Premium Audio
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
Kitchener Nissan
1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
2023 Honda Civic