4D Sedan 1.5L I4 DOHC 16V CVT FWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Sunroof, Leather, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Heated front seats, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.

2023 Honda Civic

75,497 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
12437608

Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

548-490-3809

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
75,497KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFE1F98PH000603

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 75,497 KM

Vehicle Description

4D Sedan 1.5L I4 DOHC 16V CVT FWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Sunroof, Leather, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Heated front seats, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

