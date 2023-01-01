Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2023 Honda CR-V

2,913 KM

Details Description Features

$47,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$47,490

+ taxes & licensing

Quality Car Sales

1-877-895-0886

Contact Seller
2023 Honda CR-V

2023 Honda CR-V

EX-L *LEATHER-SUNROOF* ONLY 2,000 KM!

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Honda CR-V

EX-L *LEATHER-SUNROOF* ONLY 2,000 KM!

Location

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

  1. 1686847463
  2. 1686847463
  3. 1686847463
  4. 1686847463
  5. 1686847463
  6. 1686847463
  7. 1686847463
  8. 1686847463
  9. 1686847750
  10. 1686847750
  11. 1686847749
  12. 1686847749
  13. 1686847749
  14. 1686847748
  15. 1686847749
  16. 1686847748
  17. 1686847749
  18. 1686847749
  19. 1686847748
  20. 1686847749
  21. 1686847749
  22. 1686847750
  23. 1686847749
  24. 1686847748
  25. 1686847749
  26. 1686847749
  27. 1686847764
  28. 1686847764
  29. 1686847750
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$47,490

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
2,913KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10069275
  • Stock #: 22668

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 22668
  • Mileage 2,913 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 2,000 KM! IN STOCK NOW! LEATHER, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, WIRELESS PHONE CHARGER, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, POWER TAILGATE, POWER SEATS, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, LOADED!

Honda Safety Sense includes: Collision Mitigation Braking, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Road Departure Mitigation System, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist, Traffic Jam Assist, Auto Highbeams, Blind Spot Monitoring, Parking Sensors, Low Speed Brake Control, and more!No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and balance of factory warranty!

WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WE'LL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 40 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details!

OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!Please note the price listed is a finance incentive price and is only available to finance purchases on approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Start
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Memory Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Dual Climate Controls

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Parking Sensors
Pre-Collision System
Lane Tracing Assist
Wireless Phone Charger
Collision Mitigation Braking
Low Speed Brake Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Quality Car Sales

2018 Toyota RAV4 LE ...
 69,720 KM
$25,990 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Altima 2...
 89,567 KM
$18,950 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Civic LX ...
 69,877 KM
$19,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Quality Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Quality Car Sales

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

Call Dealer

1-877-895-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-895-0886

Alternate Numbers
519-895-0886
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory