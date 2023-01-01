$47,490+ tax & licensing
$47,490
+ taxes & licensing
2023 Honda CR-V
EX-L *LEATHER-SUNROOF* ONLY 2,000 KM!
241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
2,913KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 2,913 KM
Vehicle Description
Honda Safety Sense includes: Collision Mitigation Braking, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Road Departure Mitigation System, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist, Traffic Jam Assist, Auto Highbeams, Blind Spot Monitoring, Parking Sensors, Low Speed Brake Control, and more!No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and balance of factory warranty!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Safety
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Start
Wireless Charger
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Memory Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Dual Climate Controls
Warranty
Balance of Factory Warranty
Convenience
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
Parking Sensors
Pre-Collision System
Lane Tracing Assist
Wireless Phone Charger
Collision Mitigation Braking
Low Speed Brake Control
