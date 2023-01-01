2023 Honda CR-V

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$47,490 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 , 9 1 3 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10069275

10069275 Stock #: 22668

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Stock # 22668

Mileage 2,913 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Stability Control Rear Parking Aid Rearview Camera Lane Departure Warning Forward Collision Warning Blind Spot Monitor Lane Departure Assist Rear Cross-Traffic Alert Lane Keeping Assist Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Remote Engine Start Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Keyless Start Wireless Charger Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Liftgate Mechanical Power Steering Push Button Start Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System Bluetooth Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Split Rear Seat Memory Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Dual Climate Controls Warranty Balance of Factory Warranty Convenience Proximity Key Adaptive Smart Cruise Control Security Automatic High Beams Additional Features Parking Sensors Pre-Collision System Lane Tracing Assist Wireless Phone Charger Collision Mitigation Braking Low Speed Brake Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.