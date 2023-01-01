$CALL+ tax & licensing
Kitchener Hyundai
519-742-4400
2023 Hyundai Elantra
Luxury
Location
44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
250KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10040283
- Stock #: 62521U
- VIN: KMHLN4AG0PU501874
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 250 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2