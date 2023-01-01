Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2023 Hyundai Elantra

500 KM

Details Description Features

$38,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$38,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener Hyundai

519-742-4400

Contact Seller
2023 Hyundai Elantra

2023 Hyundai Elantra

HEV Luxury

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Hyundai Elantra

HEV Luxury

Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

519-742-4400

  1. 10235567
  2. 10235567
  3. 10235567
  4. 10235567
  5. 10235567
  6. 10235567
  7. 10235567
  8. 10235567
  9. 10235567
  10. 10235567
  11. 10235567
  12. 10235567
  13. 10235567
  14. 10235567
  15. 10235567
  16. 10235567
  17. 10235567
  18. 10235567
  19. 10235567
  20. 10235567
  21. 10235567
  22. 10235567
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,999

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10235567
  • Stock #: 62693U
  • VIN: KMHLN4AJ1PU063894

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 62693U
  • Mileage 500 KM

Vehicle Description




PLATINUM CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE



36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection

172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card

Warranty: 90-days or 5,000 KM on inspected mechanical items, factory extended options eligible for warranty up to 200,000 KM

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

3X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

3X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details

Market Value Report provided

Guaranteed 2 keys/key fobs and door code (if equipped)

Equipped vehicles include a complimentary 3 month Sirius satellite radio subscription!

Complimentary full interior detailing, carpet shampoo and small ding removal

Paintless dent repair and/or touch-ups for applicable body panels

OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired

*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term.




SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls

Errors & Omissions Expected

INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kitchener Hyundai

2014 Dodge Journey A...
 173,832 KM
$7,000 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Pilot LX ...
 76,919 KM
$34,914 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Grand Car...
 122,393 KM
$9,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kitchener Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

Call Dealer

519-742-XXXX

(click to show)

519-742-4400

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory