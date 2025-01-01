Menu
4D Sedan I4 CVT FWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer.

2023 Hyundai Elantra

37,414 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Hyundai Elantra

Essential

12604783

2023 Hyundai Elantra

Essential

Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

548-490-3809

Used
37,414KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHLM4AG8PU574283

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 37,414 KM

Vehicle Description

4D Sedan I4 CVT FWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

