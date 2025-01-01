$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2023 Hyundai KONA
1.6T N Line w/Ultimate Package
2023 Hyundai KONA
1.6T N Line w/Ultimate Package
Location
Kitchener Hyundai
44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
548-490-3809
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 113,517 KM
Vehicle Description
4D Sport Utility 2.0L I4 DGI Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 195hp 7-Speed Automatic AWD 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Low tire pressure warning, N-Line Leather Seat Trim, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power windows, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window wiper, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Kitchener Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Kitchener Hyundai
Kitchener Hyundai
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
548-490-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
548-490-3809