4D Sport Utility 2.0L I4 DGI Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 195hp 7-Speed Automatic AWD 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Low tire pressure warning, N-Line Leather Seat Trim, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power windows, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window wiper, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer.

2023 Hyundai KONA

113,517 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Hyundai KONA

1.6T N Line w/Ultimate Package

12975712

2023 Hyundai KONA

1.6T N Line w/Ultimate Package

Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

548-490-3809

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
113,517KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8K5CA36PU932545

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 113,517 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
2023 Hyundai KONA