2023 Hyundai PALISADE
Urban 7 Passenger 7 PASSENGER/URBAN/LEATHER/SUNROOF
2023 Hyundai PALISADE
Urban 7 Passenger 7 PASSENGER/URBAN/LEATHER/SUNROOF
Location
Kitchener Hyundai
44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
519-742-4400
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 10,107 KM
Vehicle Description
PERFORMANCE
* 3.8L DOHC V6
* 8-speed Automatic Transmission with
Paddle-shift
* 20-inch Alloy Wheels
SAFETY
* Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
* Blind-spot Collision Warning
* Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist
* Lane Keep Assist
* Lane Following Assist
* Rear Occupant Alert
* High Beam Assist
* Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go
* Blind View Monitor
EXTERIOR
* LED Daytime Running Lights
* LED Headlights
* Power Sunroof
INTERIOR
* Android Auto® & Apple CarPlay®
* 12.3" Touchscreen Infotainment Navigation
System
* Bluelink® Connected Vehicle System
* Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
* Leatherette Seating Surfaces
* Heated Front and Rear Seats
* Heated Steering Wheel
Vehicle Features
