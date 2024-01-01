Menu
Account
Sign In
PERFORMANCE * 3.8L DOHC V6 * 8-speed Automatic Transmission with Paddle-shift * 20-inch Alloy Wheels SAFETY * Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist * Blind-spot Collision Warning * Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist * Lane Keep Assist * Lane Following Assist * Rear Occupant Alert * High Beam Assist * Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go * Blind View Monitor EXTERIOR * LED Daytime Running Lights * LED Headlights * Power Sunroof INTERIOR * Android Auto® & Apple CarPlay® * 12.3 Touchscreen Infotainment Navigation System * Bluelink® Connected Vehicle System * Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control * Leatherette Seating Surfaces * Heated Front and Rear Seats * Heated Steering Wheel

2023 Hyundai PALISADE

10,107 KM

Details Description Features

$56,523

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Hyundai PALISADE

Urban 7 Passenger 7 PASSENGER/URBAN/LEATHER/SUNROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Hyundai PALISADE

Urban 7 Passenger 7 PASSENGER/URBAN/LEATHER/SUNROOF

Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

519-742-4400

  1. 11354716
  2. 11354716
  3. 11354716
  4. 11354716
  5. 11354716
  6. 11354716
  7. 11354716
  8. 11354716
  9. 11354716
  10. 11354716
  11. 11354716
  12. 11354716
  13. 11354716
  14. 11354716
  15. 11354716
  16. 11354716
  17. 11354716
  18. 11354716
  19. 11354716
  20. 11354716
Contact Seller

$56,523

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
10,107KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8R3DGE4PU640203

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 10,107 KM

Vehicle Description

PERFORMANCE
* 3.8L DOHC V6
* 8-speed Automatic Transmission with
Paddle-shift
* 20-inch Alloy Wheels
SAFETY
* Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
* Blind-spot Collision Warning
* Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist
* Lane Keep Assist
* Lane Following Assist
* Rear Occupant Alert
* High Beam Assist
* Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go
* Blind View Monitor
EXTERIOR
* LED Daytime Running Lights
* LED Headlights
* Power Sunroof
INTERIOR
* Android Auto® & Apple CarPlay®
* 12.3" Touchscreen Infotainment Navigation
System
* Bluelink® Connected Vehicle System
* Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
* Leatherette Seating Surfaces
* Heated Front and Rear Seats
* Heated Steering Wheel

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kitchener Hyundai

Used 2013 Nissan Rogue SV AS TRADED | AWD | AC | POWER GROUP | for sale in Kitchener, ON
2013 Nissan Rogue SV AS TRADED | AWD | AC | POWER GROUP | 229,938 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Hyundai PALISADE Urban 7 Passenger 7 PASSENGER/URBAN/LEATHER/SUNROOF for sale in Kitchener, ON
2023 Hyundai PALISADE Urban 7 Passenger 7 PASSENGER/URBAN/LEATHER/SUNROOF 10,107 KM $56,523 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Hyundai Elantra Luxury w/Two-Tone Interior LUXURY/LEATHER/SUNROOF for sale in Kitchener, ON
2024 Hyundai Elantra Luxury w/Two-Tone Interior LUXURY/LEATHER/SUNROOF 1 KM $32,221 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kitchener Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-742-XXXX

(click to show)

519-742-4400

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$56,523

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener Hyundai

519-742-4400

Contact Seller
2023 Hyundai PALISADE