2023 Hyundai PALISADE
Urban 7 Passenger URBAN EDITION | AWD | LEATHER | SUNROOF |
Location
Kitchener Hyundai
44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
548-490-3809
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 63393A
- Mileage 55,827 KM
Vehicle Description
Steel Graphite 4D Sport Utility V6 8 Passenger 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC AWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Sunroof, | Apple CarPlay, 12 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
