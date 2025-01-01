Menu
Account
Sign In
Gray 4D Crew Cab 2.5L I4 Shiftronic AWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Sunroof, | Apple CarPlay, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Leather Seat Trim, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.

2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz

27,360 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz

Ultimate

Watch This Vehicle
12433432

2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz

Ultimate

Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

548-490-3809

  1. 12433432
  2. 12433432
  3. 12433432
  4. 12433432
  5. 12433432
  6. 12433432
  7. 12433432
  8. 12433432
  9. 12433432
  10. 12433432
  11. 12433432
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
27,360KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5NTJEDAF5PH058331

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # P64441A
  • Mileage 27,360 KM

Vehicle Description

Gray 4D Crew Cab 2.5L I4 Shiftronic AWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Sunroof, | Apple CarPlay, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Leather Seat Trim, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kitchener Hyundai

Used 2011 Ford Focus SE AS IS | AUTO | YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE | for sale in Kitchener, ON
2011 Ford Focus SE AS IS | AUTO | YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE | 159,536 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4 Premium AS IS | PREMIUM FWD | YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE | for sale in Kitchener, ON
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4 Premium AS IS | PREMIUM FWD | YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE | 214,930 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 Honda Odyssey AS IS | SE | YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE | for sale in Kitchener, ON
2014 Honda Odyssey AS IS | SE | YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE | 201,597 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Kitchener Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

548-490-XXXX

(click to show)

548-490-3809

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener Hyundai

548-490-3809

Contact Seller
2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz