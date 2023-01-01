Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2023 Hyundai Santa Fe

250 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener Hyundai

519-742-4400

Contact Seller
2023 Hyundai Santa Fe

2023 Hyundai Santa Fe

HEV Luxury

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Hyundai Santa Fe

HEV Luxury

Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

519-742-4400

  1. 10040286
  2. 10040286
  3. 10040286
  4. 10040286
  5. 10040286
  6. 10040286
  7. 10040286
  8. 10040286
  9. 10040286
  10. 10040286
  11. 10040286
  12. 10040286
  13. 10040286
  14. 10040286
  15. 10040286
  16. 10040286
  17. 10040286
  18. 10040286
  19. 10040286
  20. 10040286
  21. 10040286
  22. 10040286
  23. 10040286
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
250KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10040286
  • Stock #: 62447U
  • VIN: KM8S5DA1XPU066613

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 250 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kitchener Hyundai

2019 GMC Acadia SLE ...
 76,536 KM
$29,288 + tax & lic
2021 Hyundai Santa F...
 61,067 KM
$41,835 + tax & lic
2020 Subaru WRX STI ...
 21,750 KM
$46,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kitchener Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

Call Dealer

519-742-XXXX

(click to show)

519-742-4400

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory