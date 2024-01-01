Menu
2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate ULTIMATE | AWD | LEATHER | NAVI | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | 4D Sport Utility 2.5L I4 Shiftronic AWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Sunroof, | Apple CarPlay, AWD, 12 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heads-Up Display, Heated front seats, Memory seat, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.

2023 Hyundai Santa Fe

14,268 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2023 Hyundai Santa Fe

Ultimate Calligraphy ULTIMATE | AWD | LEATHER | NAVI |

2023 Hyundai Santa Fe

Ultimate Calligraphy ULTIMATE | AWD | LEATHER | NAVI |

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

519-742-4400

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
14,268KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5NMS5DAL8PH566007

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # OP4758
  • Mileage 14,268 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate ULTIMATE | AWD | LEATHER | NAVI | PANORAMIC SUNROOF |

4D Sport Utility 2.5L I4 Shiftronic AWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Sunroof, | Apple CarPlay, AWD, 12 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heads-Up Display, Heated front seats, Memory seat, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-742-4400

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener Hyundai

519-742-4400

2023 Hyundai Santa Fe