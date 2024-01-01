Menu
2023 Hyundai Santa Fe

12,420 KM

$51,723

+ tax & licensing
Ultimate Calligraphy ULTIMATE/LEATHER/SUNROOF

Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

519-742-4400

Used
12,420KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5NMS5DAL5PH620668

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 12,420 KM

Vehicle Description

PERFORMANCE
* 2.5L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine
* 8-speed Wet Dual Clutch Transmission
* 20-inch Alloy Wheels
SAFETY
* Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist
* Blind View Monitor
* Driver Attention Warning
* Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
* High Beam Assist
* Highway Driving Assist
* Lane Keeping Assist
* Lane Following Assist
* Rear Occupant Alert
* Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go
EXTERIOR
* LED Daytime Running Lights
* LED Headlights
* Panoramic Sunroof
INTERIOR
* Android Auto® & Apple CarPlay®
* 10.25" Touch-screen Navigation System
* Bluelink® Connected Vehicle System
* Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
* Heated Steering Wheel
* Front Heated and Ventilated Seats

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
519-742-4400

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
