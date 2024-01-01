$51,723+ tax & licensing
2023 Hyundai Santa Fe
Ultimate Calligraphy ULTIMATE/LEATHER/SUNROOF
Location
Kitchener Hyundai
44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
519-742-4400
$51,723
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 12,420 KM
Vehicle Description
PERFORMANCE
* 2.5L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine
* 8-speed Wet Dual Clutch Transmission
* 20-inch Alloy Wheels
SAFETY
* Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist
* Blind View Monitor
* Driver Attention Warning
* Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
* High Beam Assist
* Highway Driving Assist
* Lane Keeping Assist
* Lane Following Assist
* Rear Occupant Alert
* Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go
EXTERIOR
* LED Daytime Running Lights
* LED Headlights
* Panoramic Sunroof
INTERIOR
* Android Auto® & Apple CarPlay®
* 10.25" Touch-screen Navigation System
* Bluelink® Connected Vehicle System
* Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
* Heated Steering Wheel
* Front Heated and Ventilated Seats
