Menu
Account
Sign In
Serenity White Pearl 2023 Hyundai Tucson Preferred TREND PACKAGE | AWD | LEATHER | NAVI | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | TREND PACKAGE | AWD | LEATHER | NAVI | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | 4D Sport Utility I4 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC AWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Sunroof, | Apple CarPlay, AWD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Fully automatic headlights, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.

2023 Hyundai Tucson

18,131 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred w/Trend Package

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred w/Trend Package

Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

548-490-3809

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
18,131KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8JCCAE1PU172625

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 63858A
  • Mileage 18,131 KM

Vehicle Description

Serenity White Pearl 2023 Hyundai Tucson Preferred TREND PACKAGE | AWD | LEATHER | NAVI | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | TREND PACKAGE | AWD | LEATHER | NAVI | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | 4D Sport Utility I4 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC AWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Sunroof, | Apple CarPlay, AWD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Fully automatic headlights, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kitchener Hyundai

Used 2022 Hyundai Elantra N for sale in Kitchener, ON
2022 Hyundai Elantra N 31,883 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Hyundai Tucson Luxury for sale in Kitchener, ON
2016 Hyundai Tucson Luxury 124,575 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate Calligraphy for sale in Kitchener, ON
2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate Calligraphy 16,487 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Kitchener Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

548-490-XXXX

(click to show)

548-490-3809

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener Hyundai

548-490-3809

Contact Seller
2023 Hyundai Tucson