Menu
Account
Sign In
Odometer is 26941 kilometers below market average!<br><br>4D Sport Utility I4 CVT FWD | Bluetooth, | Apple CarPlay, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cloth Seat Trim, Electronic Stability Control, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Low tire pressure warning, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer.

2023 Hyundai Venue

18,647 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Hyundai Venue

Essential

Watch This Vehicle
12815308

2023 Hyundai Venue

Essential

Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

548-490-3809

  1. 12815308
  2. 12815308
  3. 12815308
  4. 12815308
  5. 12815308
  6. 12815308
  7. 12815308
  8. 12815308
  9. 12815308
  10. 12815308
  11. 12815308
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
18,647KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHRB8A37PU265408

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 18,647 KM

Vehicle Description

Odometer is 26941 kilometers below market average!

4D Sport Utility I4 CVT FWD | Bluetooth, | Apple CarPlay, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cloth Seat Trim, Electronic Stability Control, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Low tire pressure warning, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kitchener Hyundai

Used 2021 Kia Forte GT | SUNROOF | LEATHER | NAVI | for sale in Kitchener, ON
2021 Kia Forte GT | SUNROOF | LEATHER | NAVI | 56,998 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai Tucson Luxury LUXURY | AWD | LEATHER | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | for sale in Kitchener, ON
2021 Hyundai Tucson Luxury LUXURY | AWD | LEATHER | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | 43,689 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Tucson Preferred for sale in Kitchener, ON
2022 Hyundai Tucson Preferred 78,133 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Kitchener Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

548-490-XXXX

(click to show)

548-490-3809

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Kitchener Hyundai

548-490-3809

2023 Hyundai Venue