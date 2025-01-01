$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2023 Hyundai Venue
Essential
Location
Kitchener Hyundai
44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
548-490-3809
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
18,647KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHRB8A37PU265408
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 18,647 KM
Vehicle Description
Odometer is 26941 kilometers below market average!
4D Sport Utility I4 CVT FWD | Bluetooth, | Apple CarPlay, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cloth Seat Trim, Electronic Stability Control, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Low tire pressure warning, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
