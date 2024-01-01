$39,999+ tax & licensing
2023 Jeep Compass
Trailhawk Elite L Nav/Pano
Location
Wendell Motors
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4
519-893-1501
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 55330
- Mileage 9,576 KM
Vehicle Description
Save thousands over a new one. 1 owner no accident trade in. Perfect condition. Comes with winter tires and rims. Sun and Sound Group. Dual–pane panoramic sunroof. Premium Alpine speaker system. 360 surround view camera system. Uconnect 5 NAV w/ 10.1–inch display. Traffic sign recognition. Highway assist system. Wireless charging pad. Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go. Trailer Tow Group. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
