Save thousands over a new one. 1 owner no accident trade in. Perfect condition. Comes with winter tires and rims. Sun and Sound Group. Dual–pane panoramic sunroof. Premium Alpine speaker system. 360 surround view camera system. Uconnect 5 NAV w/ 10.1–inch display. Traffic sign recognition. Highway assist system. Wireless charging pad. Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go. Trailer Tow Group. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

2023 Jeep Compass

9,576 KM

$39,999

+ tax & licensing
2023 Jeep Compass

Trailhawk Elite L Nav/Pano

2023 Jeep Compass

Trailhawk Elite L Nav/Pano

Location

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

9,576KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C4NJDDN6PT506932

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 55330
  • Mileage 9,576 KM

Vehicle Description

Save thousands over a new one. 1 owner no accident trade in. Perfect condition. Comes with winter tires and rims. Sun and Sound Group. Dual–pane panoramic sunroof. Premium Alpine speaker system. 360 surround view camera system. Uconnect 5 NAV w/ 10.1–inch display. Traffic sign recognition. Highway assist system. Wireless charging pad. Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go. Trailer Tow Group. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

2023 Jeep Compass