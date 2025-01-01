$36,700+ tax & licensing
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Laredo | Sunroof | Power Liftgate
Location
Wendell Motors
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4
519-893-1501
$36,700
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 55683
- Mileage 87,917 KM
Vehicle Description
?? 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 4x4 | Bright White
Exterior Color: Bright White
Interior Color: Global Black w/ Black Cloth Seats
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar V6 with Stop/Start
Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic
Drivetrain: 4x4
?? Key Features & Highlights
Advanced Safety Technologies:
Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go
Full-Speed Forward Collision Warning Plus
Pedestrian/Cyclist Emergency Braking
Blind-Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross-Path Detection
Active Lane Management
Park-Sense Rear Park Assist with Stop
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
LED Lighting:
LED Reflector Headlamps
LED Daytime Running Lamps (Amber)
?? Comfort & Convenience
Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
Heated Front Seats & Heated Steering Wheel
Power 8-Way Adjustable Drivers Seat
Manual 4-Way Passenger Seat
60/40 Split-Folding Rear Bench
Push-Button Start & Remote Start
Heated Power Exterior Mirrors
Rear Seat Reminder Alert
Security Alarm
?? Connectivity & Tech
Uconnect 5 System with 8.4" Touchscreen
10.25" Full-Colour Digital Gauge Cluster
Bluetooth Hands-Free & Voice Command
SiriusXM Radio
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot
Wireless Charging Pad
Media Hub: 2 USB Ports + Aux Input
?? Optional Equipment
Luxury Tech Group I
Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers
Power Liftgate
Selectable Tire Fill Alert
115V Auxiliary Power Outlet
Power Sunroof
Trailer Tow Prep Group
Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling
Rear Load-Leveling Suspension
Automatic Headlamp Levelling
Full-Size Spare Tire & 18" Steel Spare Wheel
Trailer Hitch Zoom
18x8" Aluminum Wheels
Vehicle Features
Wendell Motors
519-893-XXXX(click to show)
519-893-1501