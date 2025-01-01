Menu
Account
Sign In
?? 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 4x4 | Bright White Exterior Color: Bright White Interior Color: Global Black w/ Black Cloth Seats Engine: 3.6L Pentastar V6 with Stop/Start Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic Drivetrain: 4x4 ?? Key Features & Highlights Advanced Safety Technologies: Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go Full-Speed Forward Collision Warning Plus Pedestrian/Cyclist Emergency Braking Blind-Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross-Path Detection Active Lane Management Park-Sense Rear Park Assist with Stop ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera LED Lighting: LED Reflector Headlamps LED Daytime Running Lamps (Amber) ?? Comfort & Convenience Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Heated Front Seats & Heated Steering Wheel Power 8-Way Adjustable Drivers Seat Manual 4-Way Passenger Seat 60/40 Split-Folding Rear Bench Push-Button Start & Remote Start Heated Power Exterior Mirrors Rear Seat Reminder Alert Security Alarm ?? Connectivity & Tech Uconnect 5 System with 8.4 Touchscreen 10.25 Full-Colour Digital Gauge Cluster Bluetooth Hands-Free & Voice Command SiriusXM Radio 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Wireless Charging Pad Media Hub: 2 USB Ports + Aux Input ?? Optional Equipment Luxury Tech Group I Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Power Liftgate Selectable Tire Fill Alert 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet Power Sunroof Trailer Tow Prep Group Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Rear Load-Leveling Suspension Automatic Headlamp Levelling Full-Size Spare Tire & 18 Steel Spare Wheel Trailer Hitch Zoom 18x8 Aluminum Wheels

2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee

87,917 KM

Details Description Features

$36,700

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo | Sunroof | Power Liftgate

Watch This Vehicle
12563369

2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo | Sunroof | Power Liftgate

Location

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

  1. 12563369
  2. 12563369
  3. 12563369
  4. 12563369
  5. 12563369
  6. 12563369
  7. 12563369
  8. 12563369
  9. 12563369
  10. 12563369
  11. 12563369
  12. 12563369
Contact Seller

$36,700

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
87,917KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4RJHAG0PC511215

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 55683
  • Mileage 87,917 KM

Vehicle Description

?? 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 4x4 | Bright White
Exterior Color: Bright White
Interior Color: Global Black w/ Black Cloth Seats
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar V6 with Stop/Start
Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic
Drivetrain: 4x4

?? Key Features & Highlights
Advanced Safety Technologies:

Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go

Full-Speed Forward Collision Warning Plus

Pedestrian/Cyclist Emergency Braking

Blind-Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross-Path Detection

Active Lane Management

Park-Sense Rear Park Assist with Stop

ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera

LED Lighting:

LED Reflector Headlamps

LED Daytime Running Lamps (Amber)

?? Comfort & Convenience
Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control

Heated Front Seats & Heated Steering Wheel

Power 8-Way Adjustable Drivers Seat

Manual 4-Way Passenger Seat

60/40 Split-Folding Rear Bench

Push-Button Start & Remote Start

Heated Power Exterior Mirrors

Rear Seat Reminder Alert

Security Alarm

?? Connectivity & Tech
Uconnect 5 System with 8.4" Touchscreen

10.25" Full-Colour Digital Gauge Cluster

Bluetooth Hands-Free & Voice Command

SiriusXM Radio

4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot

Wireless Charging Pad

Media Hub: 2 USB Ports + Aux Input

?? Optional Equipment
Luxury Tech Group I

Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers

Power Liftgate

Selectable Tire Fill Alert

115V Auxiliary Power Outlet

Power Sunroof

Trailer Tow Prep Group

Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling

Rear Load-Leveling Suspension

Automatic Headlamp Levelling

Full-Size Spare Tire & 18" Steel Spare Wheel

Trailer Hitch Zoom

18x8" Aluminum Wheels

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wendell Motors

Used 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo Altitude | One Owner | No Accidents for sale in Kitchener, ON
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo Altitude | One Owner | No Accidents 112,648 KM $25,500 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline | Wireless Charger | Heated Front Seats for sale in Kitchener, ON
2024 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline | Wireless Charger | Heated Front Seats 49,895 KM $41,000 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend | No Accidents | Apple Carplay for sale in Kitchener, ON
2021 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend | No Accidents | Apple Carplay 87,384 KM $30,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Wendell Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wendell Motors

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

Call Dealer

519-893-XXXX

(click to show)

519-893-1501

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$36,700

+ taxes & licensing

Wendell Motors

519-893-1501

2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee