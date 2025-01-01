Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Very Nice, Top Of The Line, OVERLAND Edition, 5.7L, V8, Auto, Air P. Windows, P. Tailgate, P. Folding rear Seats, Panoramic Sunroof, Alloy Wheels, Navigation, P. Heated Leather Seats, 6 Passengers, Only 62,175 Kms, Asking $44,995 Certified and Balance of Factory Warranty.</p><p> </p><p><span style=background-color: #ffffff;>On The Spot Financing (In-House Financing Available), Rates As Low 6.99% OAC. All Vehicles Sold At Eds Auto Sales comes with Carfax Report, and Sold Fully Certified.  Weve Been Servicing The Niagara Region Since 1994 (over 30 Years Of Excellence). We Price All Of Our Vehicles Very Competitively And We Strive To EARN Your Business! Stop In And See Ed And Experience The Difference. Give Us A Call at 905-680-4400  To Schedule Your Test Drive Or For More Information visit our website at www.edsautosales.ca</span></p>

2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee

62,175 KM

Details Description Features

$44,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Overland, Panoramic roof, Top of the line options

Watch This Vehicle
12968417

2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Overland, Panoramic roof, Top of the line options

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

  1. 12968417
  2. 12968417
  3. 12968417
  4. 12968417
  5. 12968417
  6. 12968417
  7. 12968417
  8. 12968417
  9. 12968417
  10. 12968417
  11. 12968417
  12. 12968417
  13. 12968417
  14. 12968417
  15. 12968417
  16. 12968417
  17. 12968417
  18. 12968417
  19. 12968417
  20. 12968417
  21. 12968417
  22. 12968417
  23. 12968417
  24. 12968417
  25. 12968417
  26. 12968417
  27. 12968417
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
62,175KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4RJKDT1P8781479

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 62,175 KM

Vehicle Description

Very Nice, Top Of The Line, OVERLAND Edition, 5.7L, V8, Auto, Air P. Windows, P. Tailgate, P. Folding rear Seats, Panoramic Sunroof, Alloy Wheels, Navigation, P. Heated Leather Seats, 6 Passengers, Only 62,175 Kms, Asking $44,995 Certified and Balance of Factory Warranty.

 

On The Spot Financing (In-House Financing Available), Rates As Low 6.99% OAC. All Vehicles Sold At Ed's Auto Sales comes with Carfax Report, and Sold Fully Certified.  We've Been Servicing The Niagara Region Since 1994 (over 30 Years Of Excellence). We Price All Of Our Vehicles Very Competitively And We Strive To EARN Your Business! Stop In And See Ed And Experience The Difference. Give Us A Call at 905-680-4400  To Schedule Your Test Drive Or For More Information visit our website at www.edsautosales.ca

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Suspension

Air Suspension

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc

Used 2019 Hyundai KONA Preferred for sale in Kitchener, ON
2019 Hyundai KONA Preferred 75,209 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Volvo V60 T6 Premier for sale in Kitchener, ON
2016 Volvo V60 T6 Premier 150,685 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Mazda CX-3 GS,FWD,Certified,Leather,Sunroof,Bluetooth,2 Key's for sale in Kitchener, ON
2016 Mazda CX-3 GS,FWD,Certified,Leather,Sunroof,Bluetooth,2 Key's 96,000 KM $16,999 + tax & lic

Email Vendora Credit Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Call Dealer

519-829-XXXX

(click to show)

519-829-5628

Alternate Numbers
519-829-5628
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$44,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee