<pre class=pre-content print--12 style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow: auto; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; color: #333333; border-radius: 0px; line-height: 30px; word-break: normal; overflow-wrap: normal; white-space: pre-wrap; background-color: transparent; border: none;><span style=color: #000000;>ONLY 35,000 KM! LEATHER, NAVIGATION, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, RUNNING BOARDS, LOADED! <br></span><span style=color: #000000;><br>No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and balance of factory warranty. </span><br><br><span style=color: #000000;>WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WELL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS!</span><br><br><span style=color: #000000;>Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details!<br></span><br style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=color: #000000;>OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!</span></pre>

2023 Jeep Wrangler

35,824 KM

$44,950

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara *LEATHER-NAVIGATION*

2023 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara *LEATHER-NAVIGATION*

Location

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
35,824KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 35,824 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 35,000 KM! LEATHER, NAVIGATION, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, RUNNING BOARDS, LOADED!

No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and balance of factory warranty.

WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WE'LL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details!

OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Comfort

Dual Climate Controls
Climate Control

Convenience

Proximity Key

Quality Car Sales

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
2023 Jeep Wrangler