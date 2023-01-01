Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2023 Kia EV6

3,871 KM

Details Description Features

$73,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$73,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener KIA

519-571-2828

Contact Seller
2023 Kia EV6

2023 Kia EV6

GT

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Kia EV6

GT

Location

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

  1. 10631226
  2. 10631226
  3. 10631226
  4. 10631226
  5. 10631226
  6. 10631226
  7. 10631226
  8. 10631226
  9. 10631226
  10. 10631226
  11. 10631226
  12. 10631226
Contact Seller

$73,999

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
3,871KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10631226
  • Stock #: D23426
  • VIN: KNDC5DLE8P5149587

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 3,871 KM

Vehicle Description

OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
1 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kitchener KIA

2019 Kia Sportage EX...
 70,849 KM
$28,136 + tax & lic
2016 Kia Sportage
148,484 KM
$13,999 + tax & lic
2017 Ford C-MAX Tita...
 53,989 KM
$18,999 + tax & lic

Email Kitchener KIA

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener KIA

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

Call Dealer

519-571-XXXX

(click to show)

519-571-2828

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory