Menu
Account
Sign In
OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

2023 Kia Forte

18,064 KM

Details Description Features

$24,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Kia Forte

EX Premium

Watch This Vehicle
12248320

2023 Kia Forte

EX Premium

Location

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

Contact Seller

$24,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
18,064KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3KPF34AD7PE534172

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 18,064 KM

Vehicle Description

OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kitchener KIA

Used 2023 Kia Forte EX Premium for sale in Kitchener, ON
2023 Kia Forte EX Premium 18,064 KM $24,499 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Kia Seltos for sale in Kitchener, ON
2024 Kia Seltos 39,592 KM $30,999 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Chevrolet Equinox LS AS IS SALE - WHOLESALE PRICING! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2012 Chevrolet Equinox LS AS IS SALE - WHOLESALE PRICING! 193,681 KM $2,999 + tax & lic

Email Kitchener KIA

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener KIA

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-571-XXXX

(click to show)

519-571-2828

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,499

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener KIA

519-571-2828

Contact Seller
2023 Kia Forte