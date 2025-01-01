Menu
2023 Kia K5 GT-Line Sporty & Stylish | No Accidents | Grey

2023 Kia K5

45,388 KM

$36,200

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Kia K5

K5 GT Line | No accidents |

12563351

2023 Kia K5

K5 GT Line | No accidents |

Location

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

$36,200

+ taxes & licensing

Used
45,388KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XXG64J28PG187615

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 45,388 KM

Vehicle Description

?? 2023 Kia K5 GT-Line Sporty & Stylish | No Accidents | Grey
Exterior Colour: Grey
Interior: Black
Engine: 1.6L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Drivetrain: Front-Wheel Drive
Ownership:No Accidents | Well Maintained

?? GT-Line Appearance Package
Gloss Black Accents & Sport Front/Rear Bumpers

18 GT-Line Alloy Wheels

LED Headlights, Fog Lamps & Tail Lights

Rear Lip Spoiler & Dual Exhaust Tips

Distinctive GT-Line Badging

?? Interior Comfort & Tech
Heated Front Seats

Heated Flat-Bottom Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel

Power Drivers Seat with Lumbar Support

Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control

Panoramic Sunroof

Wireless Phone Charger

Smart Key with Push-Button Start & Remote Start

?? Infotainment & Connectivity
10.25 Touchscreen with Built-in Navigation

Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

Bluetooth Hands-Free & Voice Recognition

Rearview Camera with Dynamic Guidelines

USB Ports Front & Rear

?? Kia Drive Wise Safety Suite
Forward Collision Avoidance Assist

Blind Spot Detection with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert

Lane Keep Assist & Lane Following Assist

Driver Attention Warning

Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go

Rear Occupant Alert

? Highlights
? Turbocharged Performance with Great Fuel Efficiency
? Bold GT-Line Styling with Panoramic Roof
? Accident-Free
? Balance of Kias Industry-Leading Warranty

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Wendell Motors

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

$36,200

+ taxes & licensing

Wendell Motors

519-893-1501

2023 Kia K5