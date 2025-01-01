$36,200+ tax & licensing
2023 Kia K5
K5 GT Line | No accidents |
Location
Wendell Motors
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4
519-893-1501
$36,200
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 45,388 KM
Vehicle Description
?? 2023 Kia K5 GT-Line Sporty & Stylish | No Accidents | Grey
Exterior Colour: Grey
Interior: Black
Engine: 1.6L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Drivetrain: Front-Wheel Drive
Ownership:No Accidents | Well Maintained
?? GT-Line Appearance Package
Gloss Black Accents & Sport Front/Rear Bumpers
18 GT-Line Alloy Wheels
LED Headlights, Fog Lamps & Tail Lights
Rear Lip Spoiler & Dual Exhaust Tips
Distinctive GT-Line Badging
?? Interior Comfort & Tech
Heated Front Seats
Heated Flat-Bottom Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
Power Drivers Seat with Lumbar Support
Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
Panoramic Sunroof
Wireless Phone Charger
Smart Key with Push-Button Start & Remote Start
?? Infotainment & Connectivity
10.25 Touchscreen with Built-in Navigation
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Bluetooth Hands-Free & Voice Recognition
Rearview Camera with Dynamic Guidelines
USB Ports Front & Rear
?? Kia Drive Wise Safety Suite
Forward Collision Avoidance Assist
Blind Spot Detection with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keep Assist & Lane Following Assist
Driver Attention Warning
Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go
Rear Occupant Alert
? Highlights
? Turbocharged Performance with Great Fuel Efficiency
? Bold GT-Line Styling with Panoramic Roof
? Accident-Free
? Balance of Kias Industry-Leading Warranty
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
