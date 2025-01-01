Menu
2023 Kia Seltos

48,421 KM

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Kia Seltos

SX Turbo AWD w/Burgundy Interior

12963665

2023 Kia Seltos

SX Turbo AWD w/Burgundy Interior

Location

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
48,421KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDETCA21P7357087

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Gray
  Interior Colour Red
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # KK1089A
  Mileage 48,421 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Sunroof / Moonroof
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cooled Seats;Cruise Control;Heads Up Display;Heated Seats;Navigation System;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kitchener KIA

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-571-2828

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Kitchener KIA

519-571-2828

2023 Kia Seltos