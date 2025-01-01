$29,999+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Kia Seltos
SX Turbo AWD w/Burgundy Interior
2023 Kia Seltos
SX Turbo AWD w/Burgundy Interior
Location
Kitchener KIA
300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
519-571-2828
$29,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
48,421KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDETCA21P7357087
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # KK1089A
- Mileage 48,421 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Sunroof / Moonroof
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cooled Seats;Cruise Control;Heads Up Display;Heated Seats;Navigation System;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Kitchener KIA
2023 Kia Seltos SX Turbo AWD w/Burgundy Interior 48,421 KM $29,999 + tax & lic
2025 Kia Sorento LX AWD 9,104 KM $42,999 + tax & lic
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS GLS 550 4MATIC SUV 87,847 KM $47,999 + tax & lic
Email Kitchener KIA
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener KIA
300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-571-XXXX(click to show)
$29,999
+ taxes & licensing>
Kitchener KIA
519-571-2828
2023 Kia Seltos