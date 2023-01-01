2023 Kia Soul

$34,599 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 , 1 7 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10126965

10126965 Stock #: D23384A

D23384A VIN: KNDJ33AU6P7197028

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 7,177 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Additional Features CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.