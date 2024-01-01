Menu
OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

2023 Kia Sportage

4,445 KM

Details

$33,599

+ tax & licensing
2023 Kia Sportage LX

LX

2023 Kia Sportage

LX

Location

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

$33,599

+ taxes & licensing

4,445KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDPUCAF3P7204204

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 23430
  • Mileage 4,445 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kitchener KIA

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-XXXX

519-571-2828

$33,599

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener KIA

519-571-2828

2023 Kia Sportage