2023 Kia Sportage

Odometer is 38634 kilometers below market average!

Blue 4D Sport Utility I4 8-Speed Automatic AWD | Bluetooth, | Sunroof, AWD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Panic alarm, Power windows, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Synthetic Leather Seat Trim, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer.

Details Description Features

X-Line Limited w/Black Interior SPORTAGE | LEATHER | HEATED SEATS | SUNROOF

12905669

X-Line Limited w/Black Interior SPORTAGE | LEATHER | HEATED SEATS | SUNROOF

Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

548-490-3809

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDPXCAF3P7161667

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # P64907A
Vehicle Description

Odometer is 38634 kilometers below market average!

Blue 4D Sport Utility I4 8-Speed Automatic AWD | Bluetooth, | Sunroof, AWD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Panic alarm, Power windows, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Synthetic Leather Seat Trim, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
548-490-3809

