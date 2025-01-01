$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2023 Kia Sportage
X-Line Limited w/Black Interior SPORTAGE | LEATHER | HEATED SEATS | SUNROOF
Location
Kitchener Hyundai
44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
548-490-3809
Used
14,589KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDPXCAF3P7161667
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # P64907A
- Mileage 14,589 KM
Vehicle Description
Odometer is 38634 kilometers below market average!
Blue 4D Sport Utility I4 8-Speed Automatic AWD | Bluetooth, | Sunroof, AWD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Panic alarm, Power windows, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Synthetic Leather Seat Trim, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Kitchener Hyundai
44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
2023 Kia Sportage