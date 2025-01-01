Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Kia Sportage

39,400 KM

Details Features

$36,008

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Kia Sportage

X-Line Limited AWD w/Black Interior

Watch This Vehicle
12977800

2023 Kia Sportage

X-Line Limited AWD w/Black Interior

Location

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

  1. 12977800
  2. 12977800
  3. 12977800
  4. 12977800
  5. 12977800
  6. 12977800
  7. 12977800
  8. 12977800
  9. 12977800
  10. 12977800
  11. 12977800
  12. 12977800
  13. 12977800
  14. 12977800
  15. 12977800
  16. 12977800
  17. 12977800
  18. 12977800
  19. 12977800
  20. 12977800
  21. 12977800
  22. 12977800
  23. 12977800
  24. 12977800
  25. 12977800
  26. 12977800
  27. 12977800
  28. 12977800
  29. 12977800
  30. 12977800
  31. 12977800
  32. 12977800
  33. 12977800
  34. 12977800
  35. 12977800
  36. 12977800
  37. 12977800
  38. 12977800
  39. 12977800
Contact Seller

$36,008

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
39,400KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDPXCAF4P7106399

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # KK1066A
  • Mileage 39,400 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Sunroof / Moonroof
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cooled Seats;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Navigation System;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kitchener KIA

Used 2026 Kia EV9 Land w/GT-Line Package AWD for sale in Kitchener, ON
2026 Kia EV9 Land w/GT-Line Package AWD 2,653 KM $79,499 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Acura MDX Tech SH-AWD for sale in Kitchener, ON
2022 Acura MDX Tech SH-AWD 77,587 KM $47,999 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Kia Seltos SX Turbo AWD w/Burgundy Interior for sale in Kitchener, ON
2023 Kia Seltos SX Turbo AWD w/Burgundy Interior 48,421 KM $29,999 + tax & lic

Email Kitchener KIA

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener KIA

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-571-XXXX

(click to show)

519-571-2828

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$36,008

+ taxes & licensing>

Kitchener KIA

519-571-2828

2023 Kia Sportage