2023 Kia Stinger
GT Elite w/Black Interior KIA CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED
Location
Kitchener KIA
300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10431300
- Stock #: 23372
- VIN: KNAE55LC1P6138242
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 23372
- Mileage 4,690 KM
Vehicle Description
FORMER DEALER DEMO! THIS STINGER IS SITTING IN OUR SHOWROOM – IT’S VIRTUALLY BRAND NEW!! THIS IS BEING SOLD AS A KIA CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED KIA, MORE WARRANTY THAN A NEW ONE! CHECK OUT THESE FEATURES BELOW:
Powertrain & Mechanical:
• 3.3L Twin-Turbo GDI 6-cylinder engine
• All-Wheel Drive
• 8-speed Sportmatic AT
• Electronic control suspension
• Idle Stop and Go Technology
• Drive Mode Select (Eco/Smart/Comfort (Normal)/Sport/Custom)
• Shift By Wire
• Paddle Shifters
• 4-Wheel ABS Disc Brakes
• Brembo Brakes
• Electronic Parking Brake
• Electronic Power Steering
• Temporary Spare Tire
• TPMS (High Line)
• Limited-Slip Differential
Comfort:
• Nappa Leather Interior
• Air cell lumbar driver seat with bolster adjuster
• Upgraded Headliner Material
• Upgraded Pillar Material
• Driver Cushion Extension
• Auto-Up/Down/Safety Windows - Rear
Technology:
• Bi Function Dynamic Bending LED Headlights
• 360-Degree Camera Monitoring System
• Blind-spot View Monitor
• Heads Up Display
Exterior:
• 19” Machined-Finish Alloy Wheels
• Michelin Performance Tires
• Integrated dual exhaust
• Body Coloured Door Handles
• LED Bi-Function Headlights
• LED DRLs
• LED Positioning Lights
• LED Light Bar Taillights
• Power Folding Sideview Mirrors
• Auto-dimming side-view mirrors
• Automatic Headlights
• Escort Headlights
• Welcome Lighting
• Heated Sideview Mirrors
• Dark Chrome Side-View Mirrors
• Dark Chrome Exterior Accents
• Sideview Mirror Signal Repeaters
• Solar Glass
• Aero-blade Wiper
• Hot stamping grille
• Acoustic Laminated Side Front Door Glass
• Smart Power Liftgate
• Power Sunroof
Kia Certified Details:
* Kia Canada’s CPO Program includes an optional extended Mechanical Breakdown Protection Warranty up to 5 years after your manufacturer's warranty expires. Free 5 Star comprehensive warranty for up to 6 years or 120,000km
* $500 Graduation Bonus Offer / CarFax vehicle history / 90-day trial of SiriusXM satellite radio. Mechanical Breakdown Protection has additional benefits of traffic interruption and vehicle rentals
* 30 Day / 2000 Km Exchange Privilege
* 24/7 Roadside Assistance available if opting for Mechanical Breakdown Protection
* 149-point inspection: Our inspection covers the entire vehicle, including powertrain, chassis, all safety-related systems as well as the interior and exterior
Kitchener Kia’s Used Car Philosophy: Provide each client with an open, honest and transparent used car buying process. With the use of real time pricing software, complimentary Carfax reports and an in-depth safety inspection review, you can rest assured that your used car purchase will offer you the best value and use of your time.
Kitchener Kia proudly serves all neighbouring communities including: Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Guelph, St. Thomas, Strathroy, Clinton, Owen Sound, Sarnia, Listowel, Woodstock, Grand Bend, Port Stanley, Belmont, Ingersoll, Brantford, Paris, and Chatham.
OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
