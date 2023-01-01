2023 Kia Stinger

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$55,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 , 6 9 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10431300

10431300 Stock #: 23372

23372 VIN: KNAE55LC1P6138242

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # 23372

Mileage 4,690 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features AWD 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.