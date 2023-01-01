Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2023 Kia Telluride

5,116 KM

Details Description Features

$64,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$64,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener KIA

519-571-2828

Contact Seller
2023 Kia Telluride

2023 Kia Telluride

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Kia Telluride

Location

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

  1. 10410873
  2. 10410873
  3. 10410873
  4. 10410873
  5. 10410873
  6. 10410873
  7. 10410873
  8. 10410873
  9. 10410873
  10. 10410873
  11. 10410873
  12. 10410873
Contact Seller

$64,999

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
5,116KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10410873
  • Stock #: 23341
  • VIN: 5XYP5DGC4PG384618

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 23341
  • Mileage 5,116 KM

Vehicle Description

OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kitchener KIA

2018 Kia Forte EX KI...
 96,629 KM
$18,999 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Explorer X...
 167,562 KM
$15,999 + tax & lic
2023 Kia Rio LX+ KIA...
 4,205 KM
$26,999 + tax & lic

Email Kitchener KIA

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener KIA

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

Call Dealer

519-571-XXXX

(click to show)

519-571-2828

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory