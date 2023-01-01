2023 Kia Telluride

$64,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 , 1 1 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10410873

10410873 Stock #: 23341

23341 VIN: 5XYP5DGC4PG384618

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Green

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # 23341

Mileage 5,116 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features AWD 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.