$29,942+ tax & licensing
2023 Mazda CX-30
GS | AWD | BLIND SPOT | HEATED SEATS | APP CONNECT
2023 Mazda CX-30
GS | AWD | BLIND SPOT | HEATED SEATS | APP CONNECT
Location
Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors
1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1
519-772-3040
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$29,942
+ taxes & licensing
Used
19,789KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3MVDMBCM1PM547316
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 547316
- Mileage 19,789 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2023 Mazda CX-30 has a CLEAN CARFAX with no accidents and is also a Canadian (Ontario) vehicle.
Why buy from us?
Most Wanted Cars is a place where customers send their family and friends. MWC offers the best financing options in Kitchener-Waterloo and the surrounding areas. Family-owned and operated, MWC has served customers since 1975 and is also DealerRater’s 2022 Provincial Winner for Used Car Dealers. MWC is also honoured to have an A+ standing on Better Business Bureau and a 4.8/5 customer satisfaction rating across all online platforms with over 1400 reviews. With two locations to serve you better, our inventory consists of over 150 used cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs.
Our main office is located at 1620 King Street East, Kitchener, Ontario. Please call us at 519-772-3040 or visit our website at www.mostwantedcars.ca to check out our full inventory list and complete an easy online finance application to get exclusive online preferred rates.
*Price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ from other forms of payment. Taxes and licensing are excluded from the price shown above*
Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors
1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1
2023 Mazda CX-30