$43,994+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
Location
Jamieson Surplus Centre
64 Walton Ave, Kitchener, ON N2C 2B5
519-741-9280
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$43,994
+ taxes & licensing
Used
27,000KM
Good Condition
VIN W1Y40BHY0PT145860
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 27,000 KM
Vehicle Description
wow - what a great vehicle - so many uses - ready to make money - lease options avilable
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Start
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Jamieson Surplus Centre
64 Walton Ave, Kitchener, ON N2C 2B5
2023 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter