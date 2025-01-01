Menu
<p>wow - what a great vehicle - so many uses - ready to make money - lease options avilable</p>

2023 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

27,000 KM

$43,994

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

13092587

2023 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

Jamieson Surplus Centre

64 Walton Ave, Kitchener, ON N2C 2B5

519-741-9280

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$43,994

+ taxes & licensing

Used
27,000KM
Good Condition
VIN W1Y40BHY0PT145860

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 27,000 KM

wow - what a great vehicle - so many uses - ready to make money - lease options avilable

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Start

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jamieson Surplus Centre

Jamieson Surplus Centre

64 Walton Ave, Kitchener, ON N2C 2B5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-741-9280

519-577-5617
$43,994

+ taxes & licensing>

Jamieson Surplus Centre

519-741-9280

2023 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter