Clean Vehicle, No accidents. Nicely equipped with Heated seats, Heaed Steering Wheel, Apple Car play and Android auto and much more!!

2023 Mitsubishi Outlander

58,519 KM

$34,000

+ tax & licensing
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander

LE Premium AWD | No Accidents | Heated Seats

12563354

2023 Mitsubishi Outlander

LE Premium AWD | No Accidents | Heated Seats

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

$34,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
58,519KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JA4J4UA82PZ616089

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 55676
  • Mileage 58,519 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean Vehicle, No accidents. Nicely equipped with Heated seats, Heaed Steering Wheel, Apple Car play and Android auto and much more!!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
CVT

2023 Mitsubishi Outlander