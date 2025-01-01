$34,000+ tax & licensing
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander
LE Premium AWD | No Accidents | Heated Seats
Location
Wendell Motors
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4
519-893-1501
Used
58,519KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JA4J4UA82PZ616089
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # 55676
- Mileage 58,519 KM
Vehicle Description
Clean Vehicle, No accidents. Nicely equipped with Heated seats, Heaed Steering Wheel, Apple Car play and Android auto and much more!!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
CVT
