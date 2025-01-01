$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander
SE
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander
SE
Location
Kitchener Hyundai
44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
548-490-3809
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
47,409KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JA4J4UA87PZ608585
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 47,409 KM
Vehicle Description
Odometer is 4461 kilometers below market average!
4D Sport Utility 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC CVT 4WD 4WD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fabric-Appointed Seat Trim, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Leather steering wheel, Panic alarm, Power moonroof, Power windows, Rear window wiper, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer.
4D Sport Utility 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC CVT 4WD 4WD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fabric-Appointed Seat Trim, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Leather steering wheel, Panic alarm, Power moonroof, Power windows, Rear window wiper, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Kitchener Hyundai
2023 Hyundai KONA 1.6T N Line w/Ultimate Package 113,517 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander SE 47,409 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Elantra Preferred PREFERRED | MANUAL | AS IS YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE | 168,753 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Kitchener Hyundai
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener Hyundai
44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
548-490-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Kitchener Hyundai
548-490-3809
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander