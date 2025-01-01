Menu
Odometer is 4461 kilometers below market average!<br><br>4D Sport Utility 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC CVT 4WD 4WD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fabric-Appointed Seat Trim, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Leather steering wheel, Panic alarm, Power moonroof, Power windows, Rear window wiper, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer.

2023 Mitsubishi Outlander

47,409 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander

SE

12975715

2023 Mitsubishi Outlander

SE

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

548-490-3809

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
47,409KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JA4J4UA87PZ608585

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 47,409 KM

Odometer is 4461 kilometers below market average!

4D Sport Utility 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC CVT 4WD 4WD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fabric-Appointed Seat Trim, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Leather steering wheel, Panic alarm, Power moonroof, Power windows, Rear window wiper, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer.

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2023 Mitsubishi Outlander