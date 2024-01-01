$37,008+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2023 Nissan Altima
SR PREMIUM
2023 Nissan Altima
SR PREMIUM
Location
Kitchener Nissan
1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
1-888-693-5583
$37,008
+ taxes & licensing
15,507KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1N4BL4CW4PN328936
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray Sky Pearl
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 15,507 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Premium Package!
Buy with Confidence we are part of OMVIC, UCDA, and TADA. We offer excellent finance rates and programs. New to Canada? Let us help you get financing or leasing on a New or Used Vehicle. SELL US YOUR VEHICLE or TRADE IT IN, We accept all kinds of vehicles no matter the year or condition! Whether you trade-in your car or simply sell us your vehicle, our certified appraisal is guaranteed. Our trade-in process is designed to be quick and easy. Our friendly, professional appraisers are always on-site, and can provide you with a transparent, market-leading quote in 30 minutes.HAGGLE-FREE MARKET VALUE PRICING - Our entire inventory is priced according to the live market. We use sophisticated software to compare our cars to similar vehicles for sale in the Province, and set prices which offer you unmatched value for your piece of mind. Prices are updated continuously as market conditions change.WE CAN GET YOU APPROVED: Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit, Student or New to the Country? We're here to help with all levels of credit! Our flexible terms and multiple options will make getting behind the wheel of your next vehicle a hassle-free experience! Apply Online today!
Take control with intelligent technology that inspires confidence, in this 2023 Nissan Altima. This 2023 Nissan Altima is fresh on our lot in Kitchener.
Designed to be intuitive and dependable, this 2023 Altima is engineered to impress. Incredible style and tech that immediately inspires a confident feeling helps you take control and enjoy driving again. The cabin is a refined environment full of tech that knows your preferences and lets you take control. For a step into what modern sedans can offer, check out this 2023 Nissan Altima.This low mileage sedan has just 15,507 kms. It's gray sky pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Altima's trim level is SR Premium. This SR Premium Altima adds in a sonorous 9-speaker Bose Audio system, premium sport interior trim, a moonroof, remote start with intelligent climate control, a heated steering wheel, navigation, dual zone temperature control, fog lights, and paddle shifters. With heated seats for comfort and the Nissan Intelligent key for convenience this Altima offers an elevated experience for everyone. An advanced safety suite including brake assist, collision warning, emergency braking, lane departure warning, blind spot warning, rearview camera, and rear parking sensors helps inspire confidence on every drive. Touchscreen infotainment with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a texting assistant provides technology that knows what you like. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Premium Package.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.kitchenernissan.com/finance-application/
ON QUALIFIED VEHICLES$0 DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE O.A.C. ALL TYPES OF CREDIT ARE WELCOME! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, LOW CREDIT, NEW TO THE COUNTRY, OR EVEN NO CREDIT OUR IN-HOUSE FINANCE MANAGERS WILL WORK WITH YOU TO MAKE A CUSTOM PAYMENT PLAN TO BEST SUIT YOUR INDIVIDUAL SITUATION! ** Disclosure: Maximum term up to 96-months finance available on approved credit and qualifying vehicles. Some conditions may apply. For more information, please contact the dealership for more details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kitchener. o~o
Buy with Confidence we are part of OMVIC, UCDA, and TADA. We offer excellent finance rates and programs. New to Canada? Let us help you get financing or leasing on a New or Used Vehicle. SELL US YOUR VEHICLE or TRADE IT IN, We accept all kinds of vehicles no matter the year or condition! Whether you trade-in your car or simply sell us your vehicle, our certified appraisal is guaranteed. Our trade-in process is designed to be quick and easy. Our friendly, professional appraisers are always on-site, and can provide you with a transparent, market-leading quote in 30 minutes.HAGGLE-FREE MARKET VALUE PRICING - Our entire inventory is priced according to the live market. We use sophisticated software to compare our cars to similar vehicles for sale in the Province, and set prices which offer you unmatched value for your piece of mind. Prices are updated continuously as market conditions change.WE CAN GET YOU APPROVED: Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit, Student or New to the Country? We're here to help with all levels of credit! Our flexible terms and multiple options will make getting behind the wheel of your next vehicle a hassle-free experience! Apply Online today!
Take control with intelligent technology that inspires confidence, in this 2023 Nissan Altima. This 2023 Nissan Altima is fresh on our lot in Kitchener.
Designed to be intuitive and dependable, this 2023 Altima is engineered to impress. Incredible style and tech that immediately inspires a confident feeling helps you take control and enjoy driving again. The cabin is a refined environment full of tech that knows your preferences and lets you take control. For a step into what modern sedans can offer, check out this 2023 Nissan Altima.This low mileage sedan has just 15,507 kms. It's gray sky pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Altima's trim level is SR Premium. This SR Premium Altima adds in a sonorous 9-speaker Bose Audio system, premium sport interior trim, a moonroof, remote start with intelligent climate control, a heated steering wheel, navigation, dual zone temperature control, fog lights, and paddle shifters. With heated seats for comfort and the Nissan Intelligent key for convenience this Altima offers an elevated experience for everyone. An advanced safety suite including brake assist, collision warning, emergency braking, lane departure warning, blind spot warning, rearview camera, and rear parking sensors helps inspire confidence on every drive. Touchscreen infotainment with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a texting assistant provides technology that knows what you like. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Premium Package.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.kitchenernissan.com/finance-application/
ON QUALIFIED VEHICLES$0 DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE O.A.C. ALL TYPES OF CREDIT ARE WELCOME! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, LOW CREDIT, NEW TO THE COUNTRY, OR EVEN NO CREDIT OUR IN-HOUSE FINANCE MANAGERS WILL WORK WITH YOU TO MAKE A CUSTOM PAYMENT PLAN TO BEST SUIT YOUR INDIVIDUAL SITUATION! ** Disclosure: Maximum term up to 96-months finance available on approved credit and qualifying vehicles. Some conditions may apply. For more information, please contact the dealership for more details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kitchener. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Kitchener Nissan
2023 Nissan Rogue Platinum 22,452 KM $40,908 + tax & lic
2023 Nissan Rogue SL 11,876 KM $40,908 + tax & lic
2023 Nissan Altima SR PREMIUM 15,507 KM $37,008 + tax & lic
Email Kitchener Nissan
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener Nissan
1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
Call Dealer
1-888-693-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$37,008
+ taxes & licensing
Kitchener Nissan
1-888-693-5583
2023 Nissan Altima