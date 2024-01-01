$27,008+ tax & licensing
2023 Nissan Kicks
SR PREMIUM
2023 Nissan Kicks
SR PREMIUM
Location
Kitchener Nissan
1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
1-888-693-5583
$27,008
+ taxes & licensing
Used
16,868KM
VIN 3N1CP5DV3PL541202
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Aspen White TriCoat/Super Black
- Interior Colour CHARCOAL, SEMI-ANILINE LEATHER SEAT TRIM W/QUILTING
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AK1098
- Mileage 16,868 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Premium Package!
Buy with Confidence we are part of OMVIC, UCDA, and TADA. We offer excellent finance rates and programs. New to Canada? Let us help you get financing or leasing on a New or Used Vehicle. SELL US YOUR VEHICLE or TRADE IT IN, We accept all kinds of vehicles no matter the year or condition! Whether you trade-in your car or simply sell us your vehicle, our certified appraisal is guaranteed. Our trade-in process is designed to be quick and easy. Our friendly, professional appraisers are always on-site, and can provide you with a transparent, market-leading quote in 30 minutes.HAGGLE-FREE MARKET VALUE PRICING - Our entire inventory is priced according to the live market. We use sophisticated software to compare our cars to similar vehicles for sale in the Province, and set prices which offer you unmatched value for your piece of mind. Prices are updated continuously as market conditions change.WE CAN GET YOU APPROVED: Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit, Student or New to the Country? We're here to help with all levels of credit! Our flexible terms and multiple options will make getting behind the wheel of your next vehicle a hassle-free experience! Apply Online today!
Kick it to your own beat with the 2023 Kicks. This 2023 Nissan Kicks is fresh on our lot in Kitchener.
This Kicks did not take any shortcuts, but it is offering you a shortcut to possibility. Make the most of every day with intelligent features that help you express your personal style and feel your playlist with the incredible infotainment system. It really is time you put you first, and this 2023 Kicks is here for it.This low mileage SUV has just 16,868 kms. It's aspen white tricoat/super black in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 122HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Kicks's trim level is SR Premium. This SR Premium trim benefits from a Bose premium audio system, Nissan's I-AVM 360 camera system and a color-matched rear roof spoiler, in addition to stylish aluminum wheels, LED lighting with fog lamps, orange accents and contrast stitching, automatic temperature control, the Nissan Intelligent Key with remote start, a heated steering wheel, heated seats, and SiriusXM. This Kicks offers a ton of style and is built to your beat, featuring touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and Siri Eyes Free. The spirited performance is further enhanced with advanced safety features like emergency braking, lane departure warning, high beam assist, blind spot detection, rear parking sensors, and a rearview camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Premium Package.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.kitchenernissan.com/finance-application/
ON QUALIFIED VEHICLES$0 DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE O.A.C. ALL TYPES OF CREDIT ARE WELCOME! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, LOW CREDIT, NEW TO THE COUNTRY, OR EVEN NO CREDIT OUR IN-HOUSE FINANCE MANAGERS WILL WORK WITH YOU TO MAKE A CUSTOM PAYMENT PLAN TO BEST SUIT YOUR INDIVIDUAL SITUATION! ** Disclosure: Maximum term up to 96-months finance available on approved credit and qualifying vehicles. Some conditions may apply. For more information, please contact the dealership for more details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kitchener. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Kitchener Nissan
1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
$27,008
+ taxes & licensing
Kitchener Nissan
1-888-693-5583
2023 Nissan Kicks