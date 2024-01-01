2023 Nissan Qashqai

Menu
<div><span>Vehicle Highlights:</span><br><span>- Highly optioned</span><br><span>- AWD</span><br><span>- Pro Pilot Assist</span><br><br></div><br /><div><span>Here comes a lovely Nissan Qashqai SL AWD with all the bells and whistles! This fuel efficient SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well cared for, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!<br></span><br></div><br /><div><span>Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, AWD, leather interior, navigation system, 360 camera, blind-spot detection, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, moving abject alert, cross traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, factory remote start, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, sunroof, upgraded alloys, leather interior, heated seats, heated steering wheel, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, digital climate control, steering wheel audio controls, smart-key, push start, alarm, and much more!<br></span><br></div><br /><div><span>Certified!</span><br><span>Carfax Available</span><br><span>Extended Warranty Available!</span><br><span>Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C!</span><br><span>$27,999 PLUS HST & LIC</span></div><br /><div><span><br>* Previous rental vehicle *<br><br></span></div><br /><div><span>Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at </span><a href=http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com/ target=_blank><span>www.fitzgeraldmotors.com</span></a></div><br /><div><a href=http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com/ target=_blank><span><br></span></a><span>* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.</span></div>

41,249 KM

$26,999

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Smart Device Integration

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof

CD Player
Bluetooth

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Rear Defrost

Dual Climate Control

AWD
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
Tech Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Android Audio
Auto Start or Remote Start
Birds Eye View Camera

