$35,500+ tax & licensing
2023 Nissan Rogue
SL AWD | Bose Sound | Heated Seats
$35,500
+ taxes & licensing
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Mileage 43,325 KM
Vehicle Description
?? 2023 Nissan Rogue SL AWD
Exterior Color: Gun Metallic Grey
Interior Color: Leather-appointed Black Seats
Engine: 2.5L 4-Cylinder
Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission)
Drivetrain: AWD
?? Key Features & Highlights
All-Wheel Drive for enhanced traction and control
Nissan Safety Shield® 360 including Automatic Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Automatic Braking, Lane Departure Warning, High Beam Assist
Intelligent Around View® Monitor with Moving Object Detection
Power panoramic moonroof
LED headlights with signature daytime running lights
Hands-free motion-activated liftgate
?? Comfort & Convenience
Leather-appointed seats with heated front seats and heated steering wheel
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Bose® premium audio system with 9 speakers
NissanConnect® with Navigation and Mobile Apps
Wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto integration
Remote engine start system
Intelligent key with push-button ignition
?? Connectivity
9-inch touchscreen display
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Multiple USB ports and wireless charging pad
? Why Choose This Nissan Rogue SL AWD?
Spacious, upscale interior with advanced tech and comfort
Comprehensive suite of safety and driver assist features
Efficient 2.5L engine paired with smooth CVT and AWD capability
