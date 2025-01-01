Menu
2023 Nissan Rogue SL AWD
Exterior Color: Gun Metallic Grey
Interior Color: Leather-appointed Black Seats
Engine: 2.5L 4-Cylinder
Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission)
Drivetrain: AWD

Key Features & Highlights
All-Wheel Drive for enhanced traction and control
Nissan Safety Shield® 360 including Automatic Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Automatic Braking, Lane Departure Warning, High Beam Assist
Intelligent Around View® Monitor with Moving Object Detection
Power panoramic moonroof
LED headlights with signature daytime running lights
Hands-free motion-activated liftgate

Comfort & Convenience
Leather-appointed seats with heated front seats and heated steering wheel
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Bose® premium audio system with 9 speakers
NissanConnect® with Navigation and Mobile Apps
Wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto integration
Remote engine start system
Intelligent key with push-button ignition

Connectivity
9-inch touchscreen display
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Multiple USB ports and wireless charging pad

Why Choose This Nissan Rogue SL AWD?
Spacious, upscale interior with advanced tech and comfort
Comprehensive suite of safety and driver assist features
Efficient 2.5L engine paired with smooth CVT and AWD capability

2023 Nissan Rogue

43,325 KM

$35,500

+ tax & licensing
2023 Nissan Rogue

SL AWD | Bose Sound | Heated Seats

2023 Nissan Rogue

SL AWD | Bose Sound | Heated Seats

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

$35,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
43,325KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN8BT3CB3PW197501

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 43,325 KM

Vehicle Description

?? 2023 Nissan Rogue SL AWD
Exterior Color: Gun Metallic Grey
Interior Color: Leather-appointed Black Seats
Engine: 2.5L 4-Cylinder
Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission)
Drivetrain: AWD

?? Key Features & Highlights

All-Wheel Drive for enhanced traction and control

Nissan Safety Shield® 360 including Automatic Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Automatic Braking, Lane Departure Warning, High Beam Assist

Intelligent Around View® Monitor with Moving Object Detection

Power panoramic moonroof

LED headlights with signature daytime running lights

Hands-free motion-activated liftgate

?? Comfort & Convenience
Leather-appointed seats with heated front seats and heated steering wheel

Dual-zone automatic climate control

Bose® premium audio system with 9 speakers

NissanConnect® with Navigation and Mobile Apps

Wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto integration

Remote engine start system

Intelligent key with push-button ignition

?? Connectivity
9-inch touchscreen display

Bluetooth hands-free phone system

Multiple USB ports and wireless charging pad

? Why Choose This Nissan Rogue SL AWD?
Spacious, upscale interior with advanced tech and comfort

Comprehensive suite of safety and driver assist features

Efficient 2.5L engine paired with smooth CVT and AWD capability

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wendell Motors

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

$35,500

+ taxes & licensing

Wendell Motors

519-893-1501

2023 Nissan Rogue