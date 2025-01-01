Menu
2023 Nissan Rogue

77,546 KM

$24,950

+ taxes & licensing
S AWD *HEATED SEATS*

S AWD *HEATED SEATS*

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

+ taxes & licensing

Used
77,546KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23531
  • Mileage 77,546 KM

Vehicle Description

HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO!

Nissan Safety Shield 360 with ProPILOT Assist includes: Blind Spot Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Forward Collision Warning, Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Rear Emergency Braking, Intelligent Driver Alertness, and more!No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and balance of factory warranty!

WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WE'LL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Previous daily rental. Call for details!

OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Comfort

Dual Climate Controls

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Pre-Collision System

Quality Car Sales

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

