$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2023 RAM 1500
Limited Longhorn One Owner | Heads Up Display | Sunroof
2023 RAM 1500
Limited Longhorn One Owner | Heads Up Display | Sunroof
Location
Kitchener Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4
519-893-1501
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
32,525KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6SRFKT1PN682108
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 804
- Mileage 32,525 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Kitchener Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
2021 Nissan Kicks SR No Accidents | Low Kms | Heated Seats! 39,971 KM $25,999 + tax & lic
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek Touring One Owner | No Accidents | Heated Seats 27,186 KM $31,999 + tax & lic
2025 Hyundai Elantra Preferred w/Tech Package No Accidents | Like New!! | Heated Seats 204 KM $32,999 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Kitchener Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4
Call Dealer
519-893-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Kitchener Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
519-893-1501
2023 RAM 1500