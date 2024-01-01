Menu
Account
Sign In
<html><body>Like new condition 1 owner no accident trade in. Uconnect 4C NAV with 8.4–inch display. Technology Package. Protection Group. Warlock Decor Package. Heated Seats & Wheel Group. Remote Start & Security Alarm Group. Utility Group. Mopar front and rear all–weather floor mats. 8–speed TorqueFlite automatic transmission. 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 engine with FuelSaver MDS. Power sunroof. Mopar Sport performance hood. 9 Alpine speakers with subwoofer. Class IV hitch receiver. Trailer Brake Contro.</body></html>

2023 RAM 1500 Classic

9,561 KM

Details Description Features

$47,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT Warlock Nav/Roof/Tow

Watch This Vehicle

2023 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT Warlock Nav/Roof/Tow

Location

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$47,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
9,561KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7LT2PS555050

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 9,561 KM

Vehicle Description

Like new condition 1 owner no accident trade in. Uconnect 4C NAV with 8.4–inch display. Technology Package. Protection Group. Warlock Decor Package. Heated Seats & Wheel Group. Remote Start & Security Alarm Group. Utility Group. Mopar front and rear all–weather floor mats. 8–speed TorqueFlite automatic transmission. 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 engine with FuelSaver MDS. Power sunroof. Mopar Sport performance hood. 9 Alpine speakers with subwoofer. Class IV hitch receiver. Trailer Brake Contro.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wendell Motors

Used 2023 RAM 1500 Classic SLT Warlock Nav/Roof/Tow for sale in Kitchener, ON
2023 RAM 1500 Classic SLT Warlock Nav/Roof/Tow 9,561 KM $47,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan CVP/SXT PREMIUM PLUS w/NAV/DVD/Leather for sale in Kitchener, ON
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan CVP/SXT PREMIUM PLUS w/NAV/DVD/Leather 88,409 KM $25,777 + tax & lic
Used 2019 RAM 1500 Classic SLT Warlock CREW CAB 4X4 for sale in Kitchener, ON
2019 RAM 1500 Classic SLT Warlock CREW CAB 4X4 49,520 KM $36,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Wendell Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wendell Motors

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

Call Dealer

519-893-XXXX

(click to show)

519-893-1501

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$47,999

+ taxes & licensing

Wendell Motors

519-893-1501

Contact Seller
2023 RAM 1500 Classic