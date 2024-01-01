$47,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2023 RAM 1500 Classic
SLT Warlock Nav/Roof/Tow
2023 RAM 1500 Classic
SLT Warlock Nav/Roof/Tow
Location
Wendell Motors
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4
519-893-1501
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$47,999
+ taxes & licensing
9,561KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C6RR7LT2PS555050
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 9,561 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Like new condition 1 owner no accident trade in. Uconnect 4C NAV with 8.4–inch display. Technology Package. Protection Group. Warlock Decor Package. Heated Seats & Wheel Group. Remote Start & Security Alarm Group. Utility Group. Mopar front and rear all–weather floor mats. 8–speed TorqueFlite automatic transmission. 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 engine with FuelSaver MDS. Power sunroof. Mopar Sport performance hood. 9 Alpine speakers with subwoofer. Class IV hitch receiver. Trailer Brake Contro.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Wendell Motors
2023 RAM 1500 Classic SLT Warlock Nav/Roof/Tow 9,561 KM $47,999 + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan CVP/SXT PREMIUM PLUS w/NAV/DVD/Leather 88,409 KM $25,777 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Classic SLT Warlock CREW CAB 4X4 49,520 KM $36,888 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Wendell Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wendell Motors
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4
Call Dealer
519-893-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$47,999
+ taxes & licensing
Wendell Motors
519-893-1501
2023 RAM 1500 Classic