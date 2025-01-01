$37,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2023 RAM 1500 Classic
SLT
2023 RAM 1500 Classic
SLT
Location
Wendell Motors
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4
519-893-1501
$37,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
70,632KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3C6RR7LT7PG663302
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 55619
- Mileage 70,632 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Wendell Motors
2019 Jeep Compass North 1 owner trade 93,865 KM $22,500 + tax & lic
2022 Dodge Durango GT ! Owner Traded here! 41,654 KM $43,000 + tax & lic
2022 RAM 1500 Classic Tradesman Express | Anti- Spin Differential | 3.92 Axle Ratio 59,896 KM $37,000 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Wendell Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wendell Motors
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4
Call Dealer
519-893-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$37,500
+ taxes & licensing
Wendell Motors
519-893-1501
2023 RAM 1500 Classic