2023 RAM 2500

57,699 KM

Details Features

$43,000

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 RAM 2500

ProMaster High Roof

12257740

2023 RAM 2500

ProMaster High Roof

Location

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

Contact Seller

$43,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
57,699KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C6LRVDG2PE524220

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 55618
  • Mileage 57,699 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wendell Motors

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

2023 RAM 2500