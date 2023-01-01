Menu
2023 Toyota Corolla Cross

18 KM

Details Description

$34,999

+ tax & licensing
Gascho Automotive Limited

519-744-3306

LE | Almost New! | Apple Carplay | Lane Keeping | Blind Spot Info

Location

Gascho Automotive Limited

130 Birch Avenue Unit #4, Kitchener, ON N2H 4W8

519-744-3306

18KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10522428
  • Stock #: PV066023
  • VIN: 7MUCAAAG9PV066023

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PV066023
  • Mileage 18 KM

Vehicle Description

Almost NEW!!!
Alloy Wheels, Lane Keeping, Blind Spot Info, Apple Carplay & Android Auto, Rear View Camera, Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Steering Controls, AM/FM/Radio, Tinted Windows,

FREE CarFax Report!

Price + Tax & Lic fees.

This 2023 TOYOTA Corolla Cross finished in Blue Crush paint is in NEW Condition!

Gascho Automotive has been family owned and operated since 1926.
We take the time to make sure you get the right vehicle for you - and we help you keep it on the road the only way you can: old fashioned regular maintenance. Your vehicle is an important member of your family - and ours, too!

Every car and truck in our inventory is:
- Hand Picked
- Including a comprehensive CarFax History Report
- 300 Point Inspected
- Fully Serviced
- Certified
- Washed, Vacuumed and Detailed
- And topped up with fuel!

We start the next chapter of your vehicle's life off right to make the drive from our lot to your driveway smooth and satisfying. We only ask that you choose to care for it as well as we have! Call us today to see for yourself why the Gascho family has proudly served Kitchener-Waterloo and southern Ontario for four generations.

Like us on Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/GaschoAuto/
Follow us on Twitter : @GaschoAuto
Proud to serve the needs of the Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London and Cambridge regions for 97 years!!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Email Gascho Automotive Limited

Gascho Automotive Limited

Gascho Automotive Limited

130 Birch Avenue Unit #4, Kitchener, ON N2H 4W8

519-744-XXXX

519-744-3306

1-877-427-2461
