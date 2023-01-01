$54,999+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota Highlander
XLE AWD 8 Pass/Nav/Leath
Location
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$54,999
+ taxes & licensing
1,350KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10002908
- Stock #: 55069
- VIN: 5TDKDRBHXPS506947
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 1,350 KM
Vehicle Description
Customer needed a truck to tow and this is your gain.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4