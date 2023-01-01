Menu
2023 Toyota Highlander

1,350 KM

Details Description Features

$54,999

+ tax & licensing
$54,999

+ taxes & licensing

Wendell Motors

519-893-1501

2023 Toyota Highlander

2023 Toyota Highlander

XLE AWD 8 Pass/Nav/Leath

2023 Toyota Highlander

XLE AWD 8 Pass/Nav/Leath

Location

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$54,999

+ taxes & licensing

1,350KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10002908
  Stock #: 55069
  VIN: 5TDKDRBHXPS506947

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 1,350 KM

Vehicle Description

Incredible new Highlander XLE. Dont wait get it now!!!!  
Customer needed a truck to tow and this is your gain. 

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wendell Motors

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

