$64,008+ tax & licensing
$64,008
+ taxes & licensing
2023 Toyota Highlander
2023 Toyota Highlander
XSE
Location
1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
$64,008
+ taxes & licensing
15,304KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10473264
- Stock #: AK1008
- VIN: 5TDKDRBH3PS506191
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 15,304 KM
Vehicle Description
WE CAN GET YOU APPROVED: Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit, Student or New to the Country? We're here to help with all levels of credit! Our flexible terms and multiple options will make getting behind the wheel of your next vehicle a hassle-free experience! Apply Online today!
Compare at $66568 - Kitchener Nissan Price is just $64008!
Offering plenty of overall competence and tons of standard features, this Highlander is a leader in the three-row SUV segment. This 2023 Toyota Highlander is fresh on our lot in Kitchener.
From the moment you see it, youll realize the Highlander is something special. From its eccentric exterior styling to plush comfort and impressive handling, this 2023 Highlander is no standard SUV. Intoxicating power, capability and safety features ensure that this SUV exceeds your ever expectation, allowing you to accomplish more and do it all in style. This SUV has 15,304 kms. It's midnight black metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 264HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Highlander's trim level is XSE. With a great blend of sportiness and capability, this Highlander XSE features sport-tuned suspension and exclusive exterior details, with an express open/close sunroof, a power liftgate for rear cargo access, roof rack rails, front fog lights, blind spot monitoring, and SofTex synthetic leather seating upholstery. It also comes generously equipped with heated front seats with a power-adjustable driver's seat, 60-40 folding split-bench rear seats, adaptive cruise control, proximity keyless entry with push button start, dual-zone climate control with rear separate controls, and an 8-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SiriusXM satellite radio. Safety features include lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, forward collision alert, evasive steering assist, and driver monitoring alert. Additional standard equipment include front and rear cupholders, LED headlights with automatic high beams, and so much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sport Suspension, Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Blind Spot Detection, Synthetic Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.kitchenernissan.com/finance-application/
ON QUALIFIED VEHICLES$0 DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE O.A.C. ALL TYPES OF CREDIT ARE WELCOME! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, LOW CREDIT, NEW TO THE COUNTRY, OR EVEN NO CREDIT OUR IN-HOUSE FINANCE MANAGERS WILL WORK WITH YOU TO MAKE A CUSTOM PAYMENT PLAN TO BEST SUIT YOUR INDIVIDUAL SITUATION! ** Disclosure: Maximum term up to 96-months finance available on approved credit and qualifying vehicles. Some conditions may apply.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kitchener. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Comfort
Climate Control
Mechanical
Sport Suspension
Convenience
Proximity Key
Safety
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
Synthetic Leather Seats
