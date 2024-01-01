Menu
<p>SXE Premium, One Owner, Auto, Bluetooth, GPS, Backup Camera, Leather, Loaded, Power Group, Tinted, Alloys, Fog Lights, Certified, Clean Carfax, No Accident, Local Car, Sunroof, Extra Set Of Winter Tires On Rims and much more, Perfect Driving Condition, All Original, Must See!!!</p>

2023 Toyota Prius

26,000 KM

$47,999

+ tax & licensing
Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-208-0770

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
VIN JTDACACU2P3006472

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 26,000 KM

SXE Premium, One Owner, Auto, Bluetooth, GPS, Backup Camera, Leather, Loaded, Power Group, Tinted, Alloys, Fog Lights, Certified, Clean Carfax, No Accident, Local Car, Sunroof, Extra Set Of Winter Tires On Rims and much more, Perfect Driving Condition, All Original, Must See!!!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay
Wireless Charger

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty Available

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth

Proximity Key

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

