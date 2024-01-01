$47,999+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota Prius
XSE Premium,Black on Black, Leather,Fully Loaded,
2023 Toyota Prius
XSE Premium,Black on Black, Leather,Fully Loaded,
Location
Auto Expo Inc.
450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-208-0770
Certified
$47,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 26,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SXE Premium, One Owner, Auto, Bluetooth, GPS, Backup Camera, Leather, Loaded, Power Group, Tinted, Alloys, Fog Lights, Certified, Clean Carfax, No Accident, Local Car, Sunroof, Extra Set Of Winter Tires On Rims and much more, Perfect Driving Condition, All Original, Must See!!!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Expo Inc.
Email Auto Expo Inc.
Auto Expo Inc.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-208-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
519-208-0770